Polling 101: What Happened To The Polls In 2016 — And What You Should Know About Them In 2020

The results of the 2016 election came as a shock to many Americans. How could Donald Trump win the presidency when he was behind in the polls? As Election Day approaches in 2020, it once again looks like the Democratic candidate is in the lead. But can we really trust what pollsters are telling us? FiveThirtyEight database journalist Dhrumil Mehta explains why you shouldn’t give up on polling.
Dhrumil Mehta is a database journalist at FiveThirtyEight focusing on politics. @DataDhrumil
Michael Tabb is a video and motion graphics producer at FiveThirtyEight. @michaeljtabb
Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior producer for video. @Anna_Rothschild