Menu
Politics Podcast: Summer Mailbag Edition

Politics Podcast: Summer Mailbag Edition

By and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke and Nate Silver open the mailbag to answer listeners’ questions about politics, polling and hot dogs. Specifically, listeners want to know what to make of New York City’s mayoral race, whether primary elections tell us anything about the midterm elections, which voting system is the best, the likelihood of filibuster reform and, of course, whether hot dogs are considered sandwiches.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (687 posts) Video (538) Featured video (149) New York City (46) New York City Mayoral Election (8) mailbag (0)