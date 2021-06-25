Politics Podcast: Summer Mailbag Edition

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke and Nate Silver open the mailbag to answer listeners’ questions about politics, polling and hot dogs. Specifically, listeners want to know what to make of New York City’s mayoral race, whether primary elections tell us anything about the midterm elections, which voting system is the best, the likelihood of filibuster reform and, of course, whether hot dogs are considered sandwiches.