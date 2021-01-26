Partisans Don’t Just Disagree, They Hate One Another

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what has contributed to partisan discord and why Americans are not just disagreeing with one another on policy but actually seeing the other side as “evil.” They also look at the dynamics in Congress that will determine whether President Biden can pass his agenda.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Maggie Koerth is a senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight. @maggiekb1
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd