Partisan Gerrymandering Is Legal Again In North Carolina

Partisan Gerrymandering Is Legal Again In North Carolina

By , , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

President Biden announced his reelection campaign last Tuesday, a widely expected move that also brings us one step closer to a possible rematch of the 2020 election. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about the challenges and advantages that the campaign will bring.

They also discuss last week’s decision from the North Carolina Supreme Court, clearing the way for partisan gerrymandering in the state. And they ask whether Americans can be trusted to reliably tell pollsters which high school cliques they belonged to.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior reporter for FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Donald Trump (1654 posts) Politics Podcast (1061) Video (893) Joe Biden (640) North Carolina (167) The Biden Administration (143) Redistricting (88) Gerrymandering (77) 2024 Election (48)

Latest Interactives

More in Politics Podcast

Latest