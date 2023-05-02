Partisan Gerrymandering Is Legal Again In North Carolina

President Biden announced his reelection campaign last Tuesday, a widely expected move that also brings us one step closer to a possible rematch of the 2020 election. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about the challenges and advantages that the campaign will bring.

They also discuss last week’s decision from the North Carolina Supreme Court, clearing the way for partisan gerrymandering in the state. And they ask whether Americans can be trusted to reliably tell pollsters which high school cliques they belonged to.