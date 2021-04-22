Nonreligious Americans Are A Growing Political Force

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke and Perry Bacon Jr. speak with political scientist and pastor Ryan Burge about Americans’ declining religious affiliation and how that trend is shaping our society and politics.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Ryan P. Burge is an assistant professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University and the author of “The Nones: Where They Came From, Who They Are, and Where They Are Going.” He’s also a pastor in the American Baptist Church. @ryanburge