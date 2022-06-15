Menu
Nevada Nominated Several ‘Big Lie’ Supporters

Republican Mayra Flores won a special election in Texas’s 34th Congressional District on Tuesday, avoiding a runoff and flipping a longtime Democratic seat in the Rio Grande Valley. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew recaps that race and other notable results of the June 14 primaries.

