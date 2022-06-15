Nevada Nominated Several ‘Big Lie’ Supporters

Republican Mayra Flores won a special election in Texas’s 34th Congressional District on Tuesday, avoiding a runoff and flipping a longtime Democratic seat in the Rio Grande Valley. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew recaps that race and other notable results of the June 14 primaries.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot