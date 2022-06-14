Menu
Nevada Democrats Are Vulnerable This Fall

On Sunday, 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans in the Senate announced that they had reached an agreement on new gun-safety measures and funding for mental-health services and school security. In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how this bipartisan deal came together and whether this unwritten gun-control legislation could be passed by the end of an election year.

They also look at the special primary election in Alaska to replace its longtime representative in the U.S. House, Don Young, who died in March, and preview the primary elections on Tuesday: Nevada and South Carolina have some competitive races, but the most interesting one to watch may be the special election in Texas’s 34th Congressional District.

