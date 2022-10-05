McConnell Favors The Senate’s Version Of The Electoral Count Act

In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team is also joined by Tia Mitchell, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Washington correspondent, to discuss a listener question that goes beyond the midterm forecast model: Could President Biden really enact more of his policy agenda if just two more Democratic senators were elected?

They also analyze why Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is backing the new Electoral Count Reform Act and when the new bill will be voted on in the Senate.