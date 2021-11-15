Menu
What It’s Like For Some Gay Men To Come Out As Republican

Gay people in America overwhelmingly vote for Democrats and have done so for decades. But they aren’t a monolithic group. In our second episode of “Political Outliers,” meet two gay Republicans — one in his 20s and one in his 60s — who have been lifelong conservatives. Hear how they developed their political ideologies and which issues motivate them to stay loyal to the GOP.

Tony Chow is a video producer for FiveThirtyEight.

Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior producer for video.

