What It’s Like For Some Gay Men To Come Out As Republican

Gay people in America overwhelmingly vote for Democrats and have done so for decades. But they aren’t a monolithic group. In our second episode of “Political Outliers,” meet two gay Republicans — one in his 20s and one in his 60s — who have been lifelong conservatives. Hear how they developed their political ideologies and which issues motivate them to stay loyal to the GOP.
Tony Chow is a video producer for FiveThirtyEight. @tonyhkchow
Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior producer for video. @Anna_Rothschild