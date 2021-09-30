Why Some White Evangelicals Are Rethinking Their Politics

White evangelicals are often seen as a solidly Republican voting bloc. In the 2020 election, 84 percent of them voted for Donald Trump. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, many of Trump’s supporters began identifying as evangelical during his presidency.

But white evangelicals aren’t a monolith. In our first episode of Political Outliers, meet two devout evangelicals who were raised in conservative households, but are now self-proclaimed “progressives.” They both say that their political views became more liberal as they immersed themselves deeper into their faith.

[Related: White, Evangelical And … Progressive]

Will Democrats get their agenda passed? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

How to spot gerrymandering in your state | FiveThirtyEight