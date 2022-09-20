Lindsey Graham And Chuck Schumer Have Opposite Midterm Strategies

Last week, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a national 15-week abortion ban, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer postponed a vote on the Respect for Marriage Act. In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the strategies behind this proposal — and postponement — before the midterm elections. The team also covers some original reporting on Colorado Republican congressional candidate Erik Aadland, who told voters in private that how he talks about the legitimacy of the 2020 election depends on whom he’s talking to.