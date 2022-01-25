Menu
Let’s Talk About Biden’s Take On The Polls

Let’s Talk About Biden’s Take On The Polls

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates why politicians break with their parties in high-profile ways and what the repercussions can be. They also discuss the trend of amateur candidates running in and winning House primary elections, and ask whether Biden’s dismissal of the polls is a “good or bad use of polling.”

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (785 posts) Video (617) Joe Biden (580) Polls (472) The Biden Administration (99) Joe Manchin (19) Kyrsten Sinema (9)