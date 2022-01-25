Let’s Talk About Biden’s Take On The Polls

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates why politicians break with their parties in high-profile ways and what the repercussions can be. They also discuss the trend of amateur candidates running in and winning House primary elections, and ask whether Biden’s dismissal of the polls is a “good or bad use of polling.”
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor. @micahcohen
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs