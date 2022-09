Donald Trump’s 8-percentage-point improvement among Latino voters between 2016 and 2020 was one of the most notable outcomes of the last presidential election. In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Carlos Odio of Equis Research about the recent polling from The New York Times and Siena College on which party Latino voters are choosing in the upcoming midterm elections.