Kyrsten Sinema’s Odds Of Reelection Don’t Look Great

It’s a busy week! In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew looks at what Americans think about aid to Ukraine one year on, how the public may respond to Sen. John Fetterman’s treatment for clinical depression and former President Trump’s legal liability in a Fulton County investigation. They also preview next week’s mayoral election in Chicago and ask whether a new poll of Arizona’s 2024 Senate race is actually telling us anything useful.