Kyrsten Sinema’s Odds Of Reelection Don’t Look Great

Kyrsten Sinema’s Odds Of Reelection Don’t Look Great

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

It’s a busy week! In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew looks at what Americans think about aid to Ukraine one year on, how the public may respond to Sen. John Fetterman’s treatment for clinical depression and former President Trump’s legal liability in a Fulton County investigation. They also preview next week’s mayoral election in Chicago and ask whether a new poll of Arizona’s 2024 Senate race is actually telling us anything useful.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Donald Trump (1624 posts) Politics Podcast (1014) Video (852) Georgia (161) Arizona (104) Ukraine (65) Kyrsten Sinema (16) Pennsylvania Senate (9) Mayoral Elections (8)

Latest Interactives

More in Politics Podcast

Latest