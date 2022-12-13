Is This The Last Time This Decade Democrats Will Control The Senate?

With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast opens up the mail bag to answer lingering questions about the results. They also consider Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s motivations for registering as an independent and look at the latest polling on a potential presidential primary matchup between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538