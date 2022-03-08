Menu
Is Putin Actually Popular In Russia?

Is Putin Actually Popular In Russia?

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In Part I of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes new polling suggesting Americans support enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine and banning the purchase of Russian oil even if it increases gas prices. They also discuss the accuracy of opinion polling conducted in Russia and Ukraine.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Monica Potts is a senior politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (795 posts) Video (630) Polling (477) Russia (78) Ukraine (45)