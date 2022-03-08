Is Putin Actually Popular In Russia?

In Part I of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes new polling suggesting Americans support enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine and banning the purchase of Russian oil even if it increases gas prices. They also discuss the accuracy of opinion polling conducted in Russia and Ukraine.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Monica Potts is a senior politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @MonicaBPotts