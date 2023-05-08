Is It Too Early To Say Trump Leads Biden?

King Charles III was crowned over the weekend, which led to a lot of polls comparing his popularity to that of other members of the royal family. Long story short, the numbers aren’t great, but in some ways that’s beside the point. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew asks if polling non-democratic institutions is a good use of polling.

They also look at a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showing both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leading Biden in a very early 2024 matchup. And they talk about the 2024 Senate races that are taking shape. Republican challengers to vulnerable Democratic incumbents are announcing their bids, and a number of them are repeat candidates from the 2022 midterms.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior reporter for FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

