Is Government About To Regulate Facebook?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the debt ceiling’s role in politics, why the debt ceiling exists in the first place and the chances of it being abolished altogether. They also debate whether a study on death is a good or bad use of polling and consider whether a recent congressional hearing will lead to new regulations for Facebook.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.

