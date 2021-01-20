Is Biden’s Vision Of Unity Possible?

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to President Biden’s inauguration speech — particularly his stated goal to unite the country and whether it will be successful — and looks at his policy agenda for his first week in office.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Julia Azari is an associate professor of political science at Marquette University. Her research interests include the American presidency, political parties and political rhetoric. She is the author of “Delivering the People’s Message: The Changing Politics of the Presidential Mandate.” @julia_azari