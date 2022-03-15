Menu
Is Biden To Blame For High Gas Prices?

Is Biden To Blame For High Gas Prices?

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what high gas prices have meant for politics historically and outlines the debates in Washington over how to bring those prices down. And two-plus years since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., the crew uses data to explore some of the ways American life has changed.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Maggie Koerth is a senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Santul Nerkar is a copy editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (795 posts) Video (641) Joe Biden (600) Polling (477) COVID-19 (417) The Biden Administration (117) Inflation (25) Gas Prices (4)