Is Biden To Blame For High Gas Prices?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what high gas prices have meant for politics historically and outlines the debates in Washington over how to bring those prices down. And two-plus years since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., the crew uses data to explore some of the ways American life has changed.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Maggie Koerth is a senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight. @maggiekb1
Santul Nerkar is a copy editor at FiveThirtyEight. @santulN