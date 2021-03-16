Is A President’s Approval Rating Still Useful When Politics Are So Polarized?

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses whether President Biden’s approval rating will be boosted by the American Rescue Plan and how popular he will have to be to avoid a backlash at the midterms.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs