If Liz Cheney Doesn’t Have A Home In The GOP, Who Does?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew plays a trivia game to figure out what role Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney will have in the future of the party. They also break down Florida’s new voting law and talk about the GOP’s efforts to change the way Americans vote.
Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor. @micahcohen
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5
Nathaniel Rakich is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538