If Biden Doesn’t Run In 2024, Who Will?

Election Day in Georgia is just a week away, so the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew shook off their turkey hangover to talk about what to expect in Georgia’s second Senate runoff in two years. They also review Democrats’ agenda for the current lame duck session in Congress and hold their first post-midterm 2024 Democratic primary draft.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot