Menu
How Voters React To Scandals Like Cuomo’s

How Voters React To Scandals Like Cuomo’s

By , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew assesses New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political future after a report from the state’s attorney general concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo denied the allegations but has faced overwhelming pressure to resign from fellow Democrats, including President Biden.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Nathaniel Rakich is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (709 posts) Video (559) Sexual Harassment (31) Andrew Cuomo (19) New York Politics (11)