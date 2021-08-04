How Voters React To Scandals Like Cuomo’s

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew assesses New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political future after a report from the state’s attorney general concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo denied the allegations but has faced overwhelming pressure to resign from fellow Democrats, including President Biden.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot