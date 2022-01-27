How The Supreme Court Will Change Without Breyer

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how the Supreme Court may change once Justice Stephen Breyer — a more moderate justice among the liberal minority — retires. They also consider whether the ensuing confirmation process will impact the country’s broader political environment in a midterm election year.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson