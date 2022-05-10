Menu
How The Fight Over Abortion Will Play Out In Red States

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (832 posts) Video (666) The Biden Administration (119) Abortion (77) Inflation (28) Roe V. Wade (12) Biden (8)