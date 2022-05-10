How The Fight Over Abortion Will Play Out In Red States

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the kinds of legislation states may adopt if Roe v. Wade is overturned and how those new laws would jibe with public opinion. They also discuss recent polling showing that President Biden has disproportionately lost support among traditionally Democratic voting groups.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd