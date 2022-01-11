How The 2022 Midterms Might Play Out

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what the political environment is likely to look like in 2022 based on history and current indicators. They also debate the meaning of a recent Axios poll that suggests Americans are exhausted.
Tony Chow is a video producer for FiveThirtyEight. @tonyhkchow
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs