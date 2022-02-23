How States Are Spending Their Stimulus Checks

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the best way to poll how satisfied Americans are with both their own lives and the direction of the country. They also talk about what states are doing with their billions in excess pandemic relief funding and look into opinion polling on the U.S.’s involvement in Ukraine.
Chadwick Matlin is a deputy editor at FiveThirtyEight. @ChadwickMatlin
Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor. @micahcohen
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Monica Potts is a senior politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @MonicaBPotts