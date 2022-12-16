How Republicans Won The Majority Of Latino Voters In Florida

As the broader electorate shifted left in 2020, compared to 2016, Latino voters shifted 8 percentage points to the right. It was the biggest shift of any demographic group between the two presidential elections and led to some speculation about a possible realignment. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Equis Research co-founder Carlos Odio about whether that trend continued in the 2022 midterms and what it all means for 2024.