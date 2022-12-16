How Republicans Won The Majority Of Latino Voters In Florida

How Republicans Won The Majority Of Latino Voters In Florida

As the broader electorate shifted left in 2020, compared to 2016, Latino voters shifted 8 percentage points to the right. It was the biggest shift of any demographic group between the two presidential elections and led to some speculation about a possible realignment. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Equis Research co-founder Carlos Odio about whether that trend continued in the 2022 midterms and what it all means for 2024.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

