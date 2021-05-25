Menu
How Racial Justice Protests Have Become The Contemporary Culture War

How Racial Justice Protests Have Become The Contemporary Culture War

By , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, history professor Yohuru Williams speaks with Galen Druke about how the protest movement sparked by George Floyd’s murder compares with past social justice movements. Micah Cohen and Kaleigh Rogers also join to talk about why Republicans are not backing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Kaleigh Rogers is a FiveThirtyEight reporter covering science, politics and technology.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (667 posts) Video (523)