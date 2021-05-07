How Partisanship Has Made Some Liberals More Cautious About COVID-19

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the role partisanship has played in Americans’ perceptions of risk and their behavior during the pandemic. Emma Green of The Atlantic joins to talk about her recent article, “The Liberals Who Can’t Quit Lockdown.”
