How Healthy Is U.S. Democracy One Year After Jan. 6?

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, it seemed like Republican leaders might be ready to break ties with then-President Trump once and for all. But a year later, Trump still appears to be the de facto leader of the party. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the country responded to the attack the way it did and how healthy America’s democracy is today.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight.

Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.

