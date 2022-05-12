How Critical Race Theory Became Part Of The Culture War

Since January 2021, 11 states have enacted laws that limit how teachers can talk about race and racism in schools and close to 200 bills have been introduced in 40 states. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke discusses the context of these laws with contributor Theodore Johnson, director of the fellows program at the Brennan Center for Justice.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Theodore R. Johnson is a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and author of “When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America.”