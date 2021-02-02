How Biden’s Response To The Pandemic Is Different From Trump’s

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Anna Maria Barry-Jester of Kaiser Health News joins the crew to compare President Biden’s response to the pandemic with that of former President Trump. They also discuss a recent poll showing that if Trump were to start a new “Patriot Party,” it would have significant draw among Republican voters.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Anna Maria Barry-Jester is a senior reporter at Kaiser Health News and California Healthline, and formerly a reporter for FiveThirtyEight. @annabarryjester