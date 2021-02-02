Menu
How Biden’s Response To The Pandemic Is Different From Trump’s

How Biden’s Response To The Pandemic Is Different From Trump’s

By , , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Anna Maria Barry-Jester of Kaiser Health News joins the crew to compare President Biden’s response to the pandemic with that of former President Trump. They also discuss a recent poll showing that if Trump were to start a new “Patriot Party,” it would have significant draw among Republican voters.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Anna Maria Barry-Jester is a senior reporter at Kaiser Health News and California Healthline, and formerly a reporter for FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (602 posts) Video (472) Coronavirus (324) The Biden Administration (18) COVID-19 Vaccine (7)