How Americans’ Exhaustion With COVID-19 Is Shaping Politics

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how Americans are feeling about the pandemic and the types of restrictions they do and don’t support to stop the spread of COVID-19. They also talk about some recent big developments in the redistricting process happening around the country now.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Maggie Koerth is a senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight. @maggiekb1