Exit Polls Can’t Always Explain Why Voters Vote The Way They Do

Pundits have given lots of hot takes on why Democrats did so poorly in last week’s elections and what those results portend for the 2022 midterm elections. In this installment of the Politics podcast, the FiveThirtyEight crew runs down a list of theories in a game of ‘Buy, Sell, or Hold’ to discuss what evidence, if any, supports some of these arguments.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

