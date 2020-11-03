Even In The Middle Of A Pandemic, The 2020 Election Has Always Been About Trump

In the final preelection installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew takes a final look at the data, reflects on the stories that defined the 2020 campaign, and shares their guide for what to follow on election night.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ClareMalone
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Nathaniel Rakich is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot