Election Day 2021: Virginia And Beyond

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at the issues shaping the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections and rounds up some of the other local races and ballot measures around the country. They also debate whether a poll asking Americans to choose the best decade of their lives is a good or bad use of polling.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs