Does A Hurricane Change A State’s Politics?

At the time of this recording, 62 deaths have been recorded as a result of Hurricane Ian, and that number is expected to rise. Natural disasters — particularly hurricanes — have long shaped public perception of both politicians and climate policy. In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down how the handling of Hurricane Ian could reflect on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and how climate change policy has become more popular among Americans impacted by destructive weather events.