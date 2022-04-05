Menu
Do Americans Support Florida’s New Parental Rights Law?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how the primary challenges against GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Madison Cawthorn serve as a test for what the Republican Party and its voters will and won’t accept. They also try to get to the bottom of whether Americans support the “Parental Rights In Education Bill” — or what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” — which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last week.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

