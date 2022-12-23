Did The Jan. 6 Committee Succeed?

As the House Select Committee for Jan. 6 publishes its final report, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew considers what the committee’s impact has been on American politics and former President Donald Trump’s standing with voters. They also look ahead to how the Department of Justice will navigate the complexities of deciding whether to bring charges against Trump and how a Republican majority in the House could respond.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd