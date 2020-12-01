Menu
Democrats’ 2020 House And Senate Map Could Spell Trouble In Future Elections

Democrats’ 2020 House And Senate Map Could Spell Trouble In Future Elections

By , , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the challenges Democrats faced in House, Senate and state legislature races — and whether it was a good use of polling to survey preferences for the 2024 Republican primary before President Trump has even left the White House.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

2020 Election (1136 posts) Politics Podcast (554) Video (449)