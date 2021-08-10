Cuomo Is Resigning. Now What?

In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about what led to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, how New Yorkers feel about his replacement, and what this means for the state’s 2022 Democratic primary race for governor.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs