CPAC And The Broader Republican Party Agree: It’s Trump’s Party For Now.

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks to the past weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference for indications of where the Republican party is headed. They also discuss divisions among Democratic lawmakers on how to approach Senate rules and the filibuster.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor. @micahcohen