Could Biden Be Vulnerable In A Primary?

In part 1 of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew discusses author Marianne Williamson’s official bid in the 2024 Democratic primary. With multiple polls suggesting that a majority of Democrats don’t want President Biden to run for reelection, the gang ask whether or not he might be vulnerable against the right challenger?

