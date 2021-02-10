Menu
Confidence Interval: Will Marijuana Be Legal Everywhere In The U.S. By 2024?

Confidence Interval: Will Marijuana Be Legal Everywhere In The U.S. By 2024?

By and

Filed under Confidence Interval

Published

It’s another episode of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a hot take we’ve been hearing … and then reveal how confident we really feel about the idea. Here, senior writer Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux makes the case that marijuana won’t be federally legalized in the next four years, even though Democrats have control of Congress and the White House.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Michael Tabb is a video and motion graphics producer at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Joe Biden (504 posts) Video (485) Congress (450) Featured video (131) Democrats (97) Marijuana (24) Confidence Interval (13) Marijuana Legalization (11)