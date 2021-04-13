Menu
Confidence Interval: Will Andrew Yang Be The Next Mayor Of New York City?

It’s another episode of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a hot take we’ve been hearing … and then reveal how confident we really feel about the idea. This time, FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast host Galen Druke explores whether Andrew Yang will become the next mayor of New York City.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior producer for video.

Michael Tabb is a video and motion graphics producer at FiveThirtyEight.

