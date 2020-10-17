Confidence Interval: Will Democrats Win The House, Senate And Presidency In November?

It’s another installment of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a hot take we’ve been hearing … and then reveal how confident we really feel about the idea. This time, politics podcast host and producer Galen Druke wonders how likely it is that Democrats will win the trifecta — that is, win the presidency, gain control of the Senate and maintain control of the House this November.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Tony Chow is a video producer for FiveThirtyEight. @tonyhkchow