California’s Senate Primary Is Going To Be A Doozy

Over the weekend, the White House announced that five more classified documents from the Obama administration were found at President Biden’s Delaware home. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew asks whether comparisons to former President Donald Trump’s own classified document scandal are apt. They discuss why gas stoves became such a hot topic of debate on the internet and what the 2024 primary for U.S. Senate in California will look like.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Maya Sweedler is a copy editor at FiveThirtyEight. @mayasweedler
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot