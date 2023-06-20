Are Young Voters Staying Liberal Longer?

Are Young Voters Staying Liberal Longer?

There’s been a lot thrown at Republican voters over the past few weeks. The field of primary candidates has doubled; the leading contender in the primary was federally indicted on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents and alleged obstruction of justice; and a contest that had remained largely deferential to Trump ha gotten more testy.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, pollster Kristen Soltis-Anderson and Washington Post data columnist David Byler join Galen to look at how Republican primary voters are processing the news and what they want from a presidential nominee.

They also ask the timeless question: What is up with the kids these days? Various analyses have come to conflicting conclusions about whether millennials and young voters in general are bucking a generations-long trend of growing more conservative with age. Are those conclusions a good or bad use of polling? And they play a new game called “Which Candidate Said This?”

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

